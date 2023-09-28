Another arrest made in toddler’s fentanyl-linked death at Bronx day care center
NEW YORK (AP) — A man who fled a New York City day care center where a child died earlier this month from suspected drug exposure has been taken into custody and faces federal drug charges. Authorities had been searching for Felix Herrera Garcia, 34, for almost two weeks. U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams says Herrera Garcia was taken into custody by Mexican authorities working with U.S. law enforcement, and arrested upon entry in California. He is expected to make an initial appearance in a federal court there. No information on any legal representation for him was immediately available.