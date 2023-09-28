Bermuda probes major cyberattack as officials slowly bring operations back online

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The premier of Bermuda says the government is slowly restoring operations after being hit by a “very sophisticated” cyberattack a week ago. David Burt said Thursday that an in-depth forensic audit is underway to determine how the attack occurred and that experts so far have not uncovered evidence that sensitive data was stolen. He declined to say whether it was a ransomware attack. Burt said some email functionality has returned and that the government switchboard should be fully functional by Monday. Services like the government payroll system, however, are still not running properly.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.