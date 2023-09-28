Drive a Hyundai or Kia? See if your car is one of the nearly 3.4 million under recall for fire risks

DETROIT (AP) — Nearly 3.4 million Hyundai and Kia vehiclesin the U.S. are under recall due to the risk of engine compartment fires. And it’s important for drivers to check if their car is one of them. According the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the anti-lock brake control module can leak fluid and cause an electrical short, which can touch off a fire while the cars are parked or being driven. Both the companies and federal regulators are warning impacted consumers to park their cars outdoors until repairs are made. The recalls cover multiple car and SUV models from the 2010 through 2019 model years. Mail notifications about the recalls aren’t set to begin until November, but owners can check to see if their vehicle in on the list in the meantime.

