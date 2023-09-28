Cardin eyes changes on Egypt, Turkey and around the world as he takes powerful Senate foreign post
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The new chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee says he’s considering policy changes toward Egypt, Turkey and other countries as he took over the powerful leadership of the panel. Veteran Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland is replacing indicted Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat. Cardin spoke to reporters Thursday, his first full day as chairman. Menendez’s indictment includes allegations that he used his position as committee chairman to influence some U.S. policy decisions in favor of Egypt’s government. Cardin will have an abbreviated term leading the committee because his term expires in January 2025 and he’s not seeking reelection.