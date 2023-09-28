New Thai prime minister pays friendly visit to neighboring Cambodia’s own new leader

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Two of Southeast Asia’s newest national leaders have exchanged congratulations on their new posts as Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin paid a one-day official visit to Cambodia for talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. Although there are currently no major issues of contention between the two nations, the visit touched on one of the region’s highest profile problems, the proliferation of cybercrime, particularly online scam operations that include false romance ploys, bogus investment pitches and illegal gambling schemes. Srettha and Hun Manet remotely attended the inauguration of a new center for victims of trafficking in Cambodia’s border town of Poipet. for which Thailand contributed more than $2.3 million.

