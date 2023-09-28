Gov. Burgum and North Dakota Republicans are rushing to fix a major budget bill struck down by court

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A ruling by North Dakota’s Supreme Court has jeopardized funding for major parts of the state government. The court said Thursday that the Republican-controlled Legislature stuffed a key budget bill full of too many different subjects. The justices say that violated the state Constitution. This means lawmakers must scramble to redo the massive bill. It could also pull Republican presidential candidate Gov. Doug Burgum off the campaign trail. The budget bill has long been used as a way for minor fixes and adjustments. A longtime Democratic lawmaker says Republicans went too far this year by putting major policy decisions into the bill.

