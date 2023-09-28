Orioles announce new 30-year deal to stay at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have reached a deal with the state of Maryland that keeps the team at Camden Yards for at least 30 years. That’s according to an announcement after the third inning of Thursday night’s game against Boston. A message appeared on the scoreboard telling the crowd about the agreement between the Orioles, the state, Gov. Wes Moore and the Maryland Stadium Authority. The Democratic governor and Orioles chairman John Angelos were shown on the video board. The team’s lease was to expire at the end of the year.

