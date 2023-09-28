The boyfriend of a Navajo woman has been convicted of fatally shooting her in emblematic case

PHOENIX (AP) — The boyfriend of a Navajo woman whose case was emblematic of a movement launched to draw attention to an epidemic of missing and slain Indigenous women was convicted of first-degree murder in her fatal shooting. Tre C. James was convicted Wednesday in federal court in Phoenix in the domestic abuse and killing of Jamie Yazzie. The jury also found the 31-year-old guilty of several acts of domestic violence committed against three former intimate and dating partners. Yazzie went missing in the summer of 2019 from the Navajo Nation. Her remains were found in November 2021 on the neighboring Hopi reservation.

