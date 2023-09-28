Back-to-back tropical storms: Newly formed Rina trails Philippe out in the Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean on the heels of Tropical Storm Philippe. Forecasters said Thursday that any possible interaction between the back-to-back storms was making it too early to tell if Rina might strengthen further, given their close proximity. Rina had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was centered almost 1,110 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Philippe was moving slowly across the Atlantic at 2 mph, with maximum sustained winds of around 45 mph. Forecasters advised people in the Northern Leeward Islands, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico to monitor Philippe.

