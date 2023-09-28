Skip to Content
United Airlines will make changes for people with wheelchairs after a government investigation

Published 10:22 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines is making changes for passengers with wheelchairs after a government investigation into a complaint by a disability-rights advocate. United and the Transportation Department said Thursday that the airline will add a tool on its website to help consumers find flights that can accommodate their wheelchairs. Cargo doors on some planes are too small to load a motorized wheelchair or scooter. The agreement stems from a complaint by Engracia Figueroa. Her lawyer says she died from injuries suffered from sitting in an ill-fitting wheelchair after United damaged her custom-made wheelchair on a 2021 flight.

