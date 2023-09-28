Wisconsin Supreme Court won’t hear longshot case trying to head off impeachment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit seeking an order blocking any attempt from the state Legislature to impeach Justice Janet Protasiewicz. Her election to the court this year tilted control to liberals for the first time in 15 years. The court decided Tuesday not to hear the lawsuit, issuing the order without comment. Protasiewicz did not participate in the decision. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has raised the possibility of impeaching Protasiewicz if she does not recuse from hearing a pair of redistricting lawsuits. Protasiewicz has not decided what to do, and the court has also not ruled on whether it will hear the cases.

