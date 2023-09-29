2 Mexican migrants shot dead, 3 injured in dawn attack on US border near Tecate, Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two Mexican migrants were shot to death in a dawn attack near Tecate, across the border from California. Mexico’s National Migration Institute said another three Mexicans suffered gunshot wounds. The wounded were assisted by one of the institute’s rescue teams on Friday morning, along with nine people who were not injured. Shootings of migrants are not common in Mexico but do occur because the migrant smuggling trade often involves violent drug cartels. The two dead join a rapidly growing number of migrants killed and injured on Mexico’s northern and southern borders in a desperate bid to reach the U.S.

