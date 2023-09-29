Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.; former Defense Secretary Mark Esper; Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of golf’s Ryder Cup.

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget; Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.; Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate.

