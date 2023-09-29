Libya’s coast guard rams into a dingy with some 50 migrants. Many onboard get thrown into the sea

CAIRO (AP) — A rescue group says that a Libyan coast guard boat rammed into a dingy carrying some 50 migrants just off Libya’s coast, partially sinking the vessel. Many of those onboard were thrown into the Mediterranean Sea and had to swim to another nearby Libyan ship for safety on Friday. It appeared to be the latest reckless sea interception of migrants by the Libyan coast guard, which is trained and financed by the European Union to stem the influx of migrants. The German sea rescue group Sea-Watch released a video appearing to show the coast guard boat nearing the dinghy, after which most of those on the vessel fall into the water.

