A lead prosecutor in the Hunter Biden case cut a contentious path during his time in Baltimore

Published 9:09 PM

By ERIC TUCKER and JULIET LINDERMAN
Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Before Leo Wise was assigned to investigate Hunter Biden, he had built a reputation in Baltimore as a tough and hard-charging federal prosecutor. Wise took on powerful figures, including a gang of corrupt cops, a police commissioner, a top local prosecutor and Baltimore’s mayor. Wise’s backers say he’s talented and savvy and has a knack for navigating complex, headline-generating cases. To detractors, Wise is stubborn and uncompromising, and a self-promoter. Wise’s track record in Baltimore is newly relevant given his position as a lead lawyer in the politically fraught prosecution of President Joe Biden’s son. Hunter Biden is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Associated Press

