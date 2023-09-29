A lead prosecutor in the Hunter Biden case cut a contentious path during his time in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Before Leo Wise was assigned to investigate Hunter Biden, he had built a reputation in Baltimore as a tough and hard-charging federal prosecutor. Wise took on powerful figures, including a gang of corrupt cops, a police commissioner, a top local prosecutor and Baltimore’s mayor. Wise’s backers say he’s talented and savvy and has a knack for navigating complex, headline-generating cases. To detractors, Wise is stubborn and uncompromising, and a self-promoter. Wise’s track record in Baltimore is newly relevant given his position as a lead lawyer in the politically fraught prosecution of President Joe Biden’s son. Hunter Biden is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

By ERIC TUCKER and JULIET LINDERMAN Associated Press

