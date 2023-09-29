Senate confirms Mississippi US Attorney, putting him in charge of welfare scandal prosecution

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed a new U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi. The action puts Todd Gee in charge of overseeing the largest public corruption case in state history. President Joe Biden nominated Gee in September 2022. He was confirmed Friday in an 82-8 vote, with all votes against him coming from Republicans. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi is overseeing prosecutions related to a sprawling corruption scandal in which $77 million of federal welfare funds were misspent and diverted to the rich and powerful.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.