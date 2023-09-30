California governor signs law to bolster eviction protections for renters

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law to close a loophole in a 2019 law that has allowed landlords to circumvent the state’s rent cap. Under the 2019 law, landlords can terminate leases by saying they need to move into units, make repairs or take the units off the rental market. The new law requires landlords to provide proof and follow through on their plans, or they will have to allow evicted tenants to move back. Newsom was the architect behind the 2019 law. Michelle Pariset, legislative affairs director at Public Advocates, the group that sponsored the legislation, says the change is “a victory for all Californians.”

