Illinois semitruck accident kills 1, injures 5 and prompts ammonia leak evacuation

TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (AP) — Police say a semitruck carrying ammonia overturned in an Illinois county, spilling the chemical and causing an evacuation of area residents. WCIA-TV reports the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened on Friday night less than 1 mile east of Teutopolis near an intersection of Route 40. Residents were evacuated from the area and provided shelter. WCIA reports Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes says one person was killed and five people were transported for emergency medical care with unknown injuries. Rhodes says a hazardous materials unit was at the scene and additional details about the accident are not immediately available. Teutopolis is about 92 miles southeast of Springfield, the capital of Illinois.

