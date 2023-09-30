Israeli soldiers kill a Palestinian militant in the West Bank, saying he threw explosives

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say Israeli soldiers have shot and killed a Palestinian man in the West Bank. The Israeli military said that soldiers late Friday shot at two Palestinians who hurled Molotov cocktails at an army post near the West Bank city of Ramallah. The militant group Hamas claimed the slain man as a member. The incident was the latest in a spiral of violence that has gripped the occupied territory for more than a year and a half. The Israeli military has mounted near-nightly raids into Palestinian towns. Militancy has surged among young Palestinians who have lost hope in their leadership and in the prospect of a political resolution to the decades-old conflict.

