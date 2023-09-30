Kronthaler’s carnival: Westwood’s legacy finds its maverick heir in Paris

PARIS (AP) — At Paris Fashion Week, Andreas Kronthaler rejuvenated Vivienne Westwood’s legacy, intertwining it with his unique style. The show, featuring eccentrics like pantomime ponchos and silk headdresses, drew celebrity attention, including Pamela Anderson and Christina Hendricks. Anderson, a fervent environmentalist, praised Westwood’s early focus on climate change, urging the fashion industry to prioritize sustainability. Kronthaler’s designs ranged from daring, such as a humorous take on religious veils, to elegant, highlighted by a finely crafted gray jacket. His homage to Westwood emphasized a brand evolving while respecting its origins. Meanwhile, Louise Trotter’s presentation for Carven blended the brand’s historic elements, such as high-waisted trousers, with contemporary trends.

