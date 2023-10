Powerball jackpot rises to $1.04 billion after another drawing without a big winner

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.04 billion after no one beat the immense odds and won the giant prize. The numbers drawn Saturday night were: 19, 30, 37, 44, 46 and red Powerball 22. Although the game highlights the $1.04 billion prize, that is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 30 years. Most winners choose the cash payout option. For the next drawing Monday night, that will be an estimated $478.2 million. With the latest bit of lottery losing, there have been 30 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, dating back to July 19 when a player in California won $1.08 billion. That winless streak is due to the tough odds of winning the Powerball jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.