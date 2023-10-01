California’s new mental health court rolls out to high expectations and uncertainty

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An alternative mental health court program designed to fast-track people with untreated schizophrenia into housing and medical care is starting in San Francisco and six other California counties. But as petitions roll in Monday, it’s not clear who the program might help nor how effective it will be. The eligibility criteria is narrow, meaning fewer people will qualify for help. Gov. Gavin Newsom created the new civil court process as part of a massive push to address the homelessness crisis in California. Critics say the program is coercive, cruel and will be ineffective. They say the state lacks the housing and services to offer people.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.