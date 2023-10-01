Tropical Storm Philippe a threat for flash floods overnight in Leeward Islands, forecasters say
MIAMI (AP) — Forecasts say Tropical Storm Philippe is threatening to unleash heavy rains and flash flods in the Leeward Islands in the overnight hours. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Philippe was centered Sunday night about 155 miles east of Guadeloupe and about 190 miles east-southeast of Barbuda. Top sustained winds were at 50 mph as Philippe was crawling to the west-northwest at 5 mph. A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Antigua and Barbuda. Meteorologists say the center of Philippe is forecast to pass near or just northeast of the northern Leeward Islands on Monday.