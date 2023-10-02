Saudi soccer team refuses to play in Iran over statue of slain general, in potential diplomatic row

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi state media say a Saudi soccer team has refused to play a match in Iran because of a statue of a slain Iranian general placed on the sideline. The Saudi Al Ittihad club and its star striker Karim Benzema were scheduled to play Iran’s Sepahan in the the Asian Champions League late Monday. It was one of several matches made possible by a recent diplomatic rapprochement between the longtime Mideast rivals. But the Saudi team did not take to the field, apparently because of a bust of Gen. Qassem Soleimani. He is seen as having played a key role in training Houthi fighters in Yemen. Saudi Arabia has been at war with the Iran-aligned rebels since 2015.

