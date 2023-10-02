Sheriff Paul Penzone of Arizona’s Maricopa County says he’s stepping down a year early in January

PHOENIX (AP) — Sheriff Paul Penzone of Arizona’s Maricopa County says he is resigning in January after serving almost two terms. Penzone’s surprise announcement came Monday. He says he decided to step down a year early and not seek a third term so he can explore other possibilities in public service. He didn’t elaborate. Penzone is a Democrat who was first elected in 2016 when he beat longtime Republican Sheriff Joe Arpaio amid debate over Arpaio’s policing policies, which were widely criticized as racist and anti-immigrant. Penzone ended many of the policies but has complained that a dark cloud from Arapio’s tenure remain.

