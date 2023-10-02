The Pentagon warns Congress it is running low on money to replace weapons sent to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is warning Congress that it is running low on funding to replace weapons the U.S. has sent to Ukraine and has already been forced to slow down resupplying some troops. The warning from the Pentagon comptroller came in a letter sent to congressional leaders and was obtained by The Associated Press. It urges Congress to replenish funding for Ukraine. Congress averted a government shutdown by passing a short-term funding bill over the weekend, but the measure dropped all assistance for Ukraine in the battle against Russia.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP Associated Press

