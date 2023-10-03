2 Army soldiers killed, 12 injured in crash of military transport vehicle in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two U.S. Army solders are dead and 12 others injured after the military transport vehicle in which they were riding flipped on a dirt road in Alaska. Army officials say the accident happened Monday as the soldiers headed to the Yukon Training Area just south of Fairbanks. Amy spokesperson John Pennell tells The Associated Press the driver lost control of the large transport vehicle and it flipped. First responders extracted soldiers from the vehicle. The 12 injured soldiers were taken to a Fairbanks hospital. The two most seriously injured were flown to Anchorage for treatment. The names of the two soldiers killed have not been released.

