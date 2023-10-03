Skip to Content
Amid conservative makeover, New College of Florida sticks with DeSantis ally Corcoran as president

Published 1:04 PM

By CURT ANDERSON
Associated Press

Trustees of the New College of Florida have voted to stick with a Ron Desantis ally as the school’s president amid a conservative makeover launched by the governor. The trustees voted 10-2 on Tuesday for Richard Corcoran, who has served as interim president since January, over two other candidates. The Sarasota school for years had a progressive reputation and somewhat eccentric student body, but Corcoran is moving it in a different direction. He was selected after DeSantis overhauled the trustee board, tasking them with transforming the college into a conservative, classical liberal arts institution. Corcoran is a former state House speaker and education commissioner.

Associated Press

