EU announces plans to better protect its sensitive technologies from foreign snooping

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has announced plans to better protect its cutting-edge technologies from foreign snooping that might threaten its economy and security. It comes in the wake of repeated warnings that the bloc needs to “de-risk” its relations with China. To better protect its relatively open market, the Commission wants the member states to immediately carry out risk assessments of its most sensitive industries including advanced semiconductor, artificial intelligence, quantum and biotechnologies. Those are considered “highly likely to present the most sensitive and immediate risks related to technology security and technology leakage” and are up for the highest level of protection.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.