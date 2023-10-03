Georgia high school football player dies after falling ill on sidelines, district says

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A school district says a high school football player died after suffering a “medical emergency” on the sidelines of a game in Georgia. The Savannah-Chatham County school system said in a statement that the junior varsity team from Windsor Forest High School was playing Monday night when on-site emergency responders rushed to help one of its players. The district gave no further details about what happened. Chatham County Coroner David Campbell identified the player as 15-year-old Keshaun Allen. He said Allen was pronounced dead at a local hospital and that an autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death.

