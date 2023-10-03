Homeless 25-year-old Topeka man arrested in rape and killing of 5-year-old girl

A homeless Topeka man has been arrested in the rape and killing of a 5-year-old girl. Police said that officers responded just before 6 p.m. Monday to a medical call at a gas station and found a fire crew attempting to save Zoey Felix. She was rushed to a hospital and later pronounced dead. Investigators identified a 25-year-old man as a suspect and booked him into jail Tuesday morning on suspicion of first-degree murder and rape. A police spokesperson declined to release information on the girl’s cause of death. A Shawnee County Department of Corrections official said his bond is set at $2 million. The suspect has no attorney listed for him.

