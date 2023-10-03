Judge denies Phoenix request seeking extra time to clean largest homeless encampment

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has denied the city of Phoenix’s legal request seeking extra time to clean up the city’s largest homeless encampment. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott Blaney ruled in September that Phoenix must permanently clear the encampment on the edge of downtown by Nov. 4. The city asked for a stay pending a second appeal over that timing. But Blaney ruled Tuesday that Phoenix had already appealed the court’s March 27 preliminary injunction and the order “relied upon nearly identical factual findings and legal conclusions.” City officials began shutting down the homeless encampment known as “The Zone” in May, but asked the court to be given until April 2024 to complete the job.

