New rest rules don’t bother NBA players, who say they only want to sit out when they are hurt

With a new “player participation policy,” the NBA has made it clear that healthy players should be on the court. No argument from the players, who insist they aren’t interested in sitting. Some don’t like load management any more than the fans who wonder why some of the best athletes in the world so often need a night off. But they also want the league to understand that there are times when they have to listen to their bodies or their doctors. In those cases, they say no policy will cause them to take a risk.

