Niger’s junta says jihadis kill 29 soldiers as attacks ramp up

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Niger’s junta says at least 29 Nigerien soldiers have been killed by jihadis near the country’s border with Mali, the latest of growing attacks that the country’s new junta is struggling to end. Niger’s Defense Minister, Lt. Gen. Salifou Mody, said in a statement late Monday that more than 100 extremists targeted the West African nation’s security forces with homemade explosives. It’s the second such attack against Nigerien soldiers in a week. The junta has been under growing pressure to stop the attacks since the July coup that it said was carried out because of Niger’s security challenges.

