North Dakota lawmaker killed in plane crash had recently earned commercial pilot’s license

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Senate colleagues say a North Dakota lawmaker who died in a plane crash along with his wife and two children had recently received his commercial pilot’s license with hopes of one day working for a major airline. State Sen. Doug Larsen, his wife Amy and their sons died Sunday in a plane crash near Moab, Utah. Authorities say the plane crashed shortly after taking off from Canyonlands Airfield near the desert recreation town. The senator was the pilot. A family member identified the sons as 11-year-old Christian and 8-year-old Everett. The National Transportation and Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash of the single-engine Piper plane.

