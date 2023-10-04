A building collapse in Havana leaves 1 person dead and at least 2 injured

HAVANA (AP) — A building in the historic center of Havana that housed 13 families has collapsed, leaving one person dead and at least two injured. Rescue forces have been working to access the building where two people remained trapped after Tuesday night’s collapse. While the reason for the collapse is not known, the area has several aging buildings that lack maintenance and deteriorate in tropical rains, like those currently hitting the island. Alexis Acosta Silva, mayor of Old Havana, has told local media there were 54 people in the three-story building at the time of the collapse.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.