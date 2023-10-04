A huge fire rages in a plastics factory in eastern Croatia and residents are asked to stay indoors

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Firefighters are battling a huge fire in a plastics factory in eastern Croatia and authorities have asked residents to remain indoors and keep their widows shut. The fire erupted early Wednesday in the Drava International factory complex in the town of Osijek, sending thick dark smoke high in the air. Emergency services say large amounts of plastics stored in an open area were burning. State TV says two firefighters have been slightly injured. The TV said a strong wind fueled the spread of the polluted smoke. Burning of plastics releases toxic gases but the level of pollution was not immediately clear.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.