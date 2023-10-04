AP, theGrio join forces on race and democracy panel discussion, as 2024 election nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press and theGrio have come together for a candid conversation about issues facing Black Americans ahead of the 2024 election and amid high levels of polarization. The panel discussion, titled “Race and Democracy: The Facts and The Fury,” addresses topics ranging from targeted racial violence to barriers to voting. It is the first of its kind between the nation’s oldest wire service and Allen Media Group’s multimedia platform. It will be carried on APNews.com and theGrio.com, Wednesday at 12 p.m. Eastern. It also will air on theGrio Television Network Series “TheGrio with Marc Lamont Hill” at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

By GARY FIELDS The Associated Press

