Brett Favre will testify under oath in Mississippi welfare scandal civil case
By MICHAEL GOLDBERG
Associated Press/Report for America
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre will answer questions under oath about the misspending of federal welfare money in Mississippi. Public money intended to help some of the nation’s poorest people was used to fund pet projects Favre and other well-connected people supported. A notice of deposition filed Monday by attorneys for Mississippi’s Department of Human Services shows Favre will give sworn testimony on Oct. 26. Favre is among more than three dozen defendants in a lawsuit the current Human Services director filed to recover some of the welfare money. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged with a crime.