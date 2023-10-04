Greek police arrest 2 in connection with gangland car ambush that left 6 Turks dead

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have arrested two Turkish men on suspicion of involvement in the fatal gangland shooting of six other Turks in Greece last month. Police said the six men killed in a Sept. 11 car ambush outside Athens were believed to have been members of an international crime group and had made a brief stop in Greece en route to Turkey. A police statement said one of the two detained suspects had made arrangements for the victims’ stay in Greece and travel plans to Turkey but allegedly led them into the fatal ambush in the seaside town of Artemida.

