Hungary’s foreign minister hints that Budapest will continue blocking EU military aid to Ukraine

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s foreign minister says that his government wants guarantees from Kyiv that a Hungarian bank that was removed from a Ukrainian list of sponsors of Russia’s war will not be placed back on that list in the future. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday that the Ukrainian anti-corruption agency removing OTP Bank from the list was “a step in the right direction,” but that Hungary required further assurances before it would change its approach to Ukraine in any international settings. Szijjarto’s comments were a sign that Hungary may not be ready to lift its veto of a major military aid package to Ukraine, which it has maintained since may when Kyiv placed OTP Bank on the list.

