Hunter Biden prosecutors move to drop old gun count after plea deal collapse
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors who filed firearms charges against Hunter Biden moved Wednesday to formally dismiss a gun count that had been part of a collapsed plea deal. The procedural step removes a charge alleging he broke a law against drug users having guns when he bought a gun in 2018, during a period he has acknowledged struggling with addiction. The president’s son is now facing a three-count indictment focused on the same purchase that includes both gun possession and false statement charges. No new tax counts have yet been filed. Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to the new charges Tuesday.