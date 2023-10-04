King Charles III’s image to appear on Australian coins this year

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An image of King Charles III will soon appear on Australian coins, more than a year after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. Officials said on Thursday the gold Australian dollar coin will be the first to be minted with an image of the new British monarch, who is also Australia’s head of state. About 10 million of the dollar coins will be circulating by Christmas. Assistant Minister for Treasury Andrew Leigh says the government had not wanted to rush the coin transition following the queen’s death in September last year. The remaining denominations will be rolled out with the king’s left profile and without a crown during 2024.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.