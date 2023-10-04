Skip to Content
AP National News

Most 2024 GOP presidential candidates urge Republicans to stop the chaos after McCarthy’s ouster

By
Published 2:20 PM

By MICHELLE L. PRICE
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Most of the top Republican candidates running for president in 2024 reacted grimly to the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy by a faction of hard-liners in their own party. But one contender embraced the chaos — and the front-runner for the nomination notably did not denounce the move. Many this week agreed that it was a clear sign that new leadership was needed, not just in the House of Representatives but also in the party as a whole. Former President Donald Trump, who has shown an unabashed willingness to go after his fellow Republicans, asked: “Why is it that Republicans are always fighting among themselves?”

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content