Myanmar guerrilla group claims it killed a businessman who helped supply arms to the military

BANGKOK (AP) — A guerrilla group in Myanmar has claimed responsibility for a fatal shooting this week of a businessman accused of being an arms dealer for Myanmar’s military. It’s the latest assassination carried out by militants opposed to military rule. Witnesses say that gunmen fatally shot Nyan Lwin Aung while he was eating at a street food stall in downtown Yangon late Monday. The guerrilla group Urban Owls claims responsibility. That and other similar groups have carried out frequent targeted killings and small bombings in recent months in the country’s cities. The targets typically are people believed to be informers or collaborators with the military.

