Nichols College president resigns amid allegations of misconduct at Coast Guard Academy

DUDLEY, Mass. (AP) — A former Coast Guard Academy professor whose tenure coincided with a sexual harassment scandal has resigned as president of Nichols College in Massachusetts. Glenn Sulmasy stepped down Tuesday amid an investigation initiated by Nichols after accusations from Sulmasy’s time at the academy came to light. The Coast Guard in June apologized for failing to take “appropriation action” years earlier when accusations of sexual assault and harassment surfaced at the Academy. Neither Sulmasy nor his attorney immediately returned messages seeking comment Wednesday.

