Police raid on a house in western Mexico uncovers workshop for making drone-carried bombs

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in western Mexico say they found a workshop for making drone-carried bombs in a house built to look like a castle. Police in Jalisco state distributed photos of dozens of small cylindrical bombs with fins that were meant to be released from drones. Police also found bomb-making materials, including about 45 pounds of metal shrapnel and 15 pounds of gunpowder. The raid occurred Wednesday in the town of Teocaltiche. The Jalisco and Sinaloa drug cartels have been fighting bloody turf battles in the area. Drug cartels have increased their use of drone-carried bombs in the first eight months of 2023, with at least 260 such attacks recorded.

