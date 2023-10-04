She influenced decades of design with blingy, colorful textiles. A new exhibit pays tribute

NEW YORK (AP) — You may not know her name. But Dorothy Liebes was a celebrity in her day — a weaver and designer who worked with top architects, designers and brands to help define the look and feel of 20th century luxury. Her handiwork decorated first-class airline seats, movie backdrops, hotel suites, bathing suits, metallic wallpaper, car upholstery and more. She was a pioneer in pairing textiles with industry. Now the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum in New York has an eye-popping exhibit that reveals the breadth and impact of Liebes’ work. The largely forgotten designer was a master of what she called “whameroo” color, as well as texture, marketing and bling, for decades, starting in the 1930s.

