‘Tiger King’ animal trainer ‘Doc’ Antle gets suspended sentence for wildlife trafficking in Virginia

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s attorney general says an animal trainer featured in the popular Netflix series “Tiger King” has received a suspended two-year sentence after being convicted of wildlife trafficking. Attorney General Jason Miyares said Tuesday that Bhagavan “Doc” Antle is also banned from from owning and dealing in exotic wild animals in the state for five years. A jury convicted Antle in June of two felony counts each of wildlife trafficking and conspiring to wildlife traffic. Antle owns the Myrtle Beach Safari and appeared in the Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.” Prosecutors said Myrtle Beach Safari’s lucrative petting zoo motivated Antle to maintain a steady supply of immature lion cubs.

