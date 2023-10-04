Top Connecticut state police leaders retiring as investigators probe fake traffic ticket data claims

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says the top two leaders of state police will be retiring. The departures of public safety Commissioner James Rovella and Col. Stavros Mellekas come in the middle of multiple investigations into whether state troopers submitted bogus data on thousands of traffic stops that may have never happened. Lamont said Wednesday that Rovella and Mellekas are not being forced out. A report released in June by University of Connecticut analysts said it was highly likely that dozens of troopers submitted false information on thousands of traffic citations between 2014 and 2021 to a statewide database that tracks the race and ethnicity of motorists stopped by police.

